Henry Omollo celebrates his winner against AFC Leopards. PHOTO/KAKAMEGA HOMEBOYZ X

Kenyan Premier League

Omollo sucker punch leaves huge dent to Leopards slim title hopes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2025 – AFC Leopards’ title hopes took a huge dent following a 2-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in a FKF Premier League encounter at Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ingwe were firing on all cylinders from the onset of the match and were rewarded in the seventh minute courtesy of Victor Omune.

It all began with tiki taka passing by goalkeeper Levis Opiyo whose low cross found its way to Lewis Bandi in the middle park.

A quick interchange of passes with Robert Sichenje before Bandi fed an unmarked Omune on the left flank who fired first time in the right bottom corner.

However, Abana Ba Ingoo responded at the cusp of half time when Moses Shumah stole in the box to head past Opiyo.

All credit to John Omondi Bubbah who thread in a pinpoint cross into the box, which found the head of the Harambee Stars forward for the equaliser.

National under 20 team youngster Henry Omollo then drove the dagger into Ingwe hearts with the winner in the 84th minute.

Omollo, who had been introduced in the second half, made the best of a mixup in Leopards’ defence to slot past Opiyo after manufacturing a bit of space in the danger area.

The win sees Francis Baraza’s side overhaul Ingwe on the log, climbing to fifth with 38 points.

At the same time, Leopards have dropped to sixth with 37 points.

