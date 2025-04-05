Great day in office for Kenyan clubs at Africa Volleyball Champs - Capital Sports
Kenya Pipeline's Trizah Atuka in action at the Africa Club Championships. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Great day in office for Kenyan clubs at Africa Volleyball Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2025 – Kenyan representatives at the ongoing Africa Club Volleyball Championships won their respective matches on Day Two of the continental competition in Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday.

National champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) made it two out of two with a straight sets victory over Sococim of Senegal.

Japheth Munala’s charges were on-song, making easy work of the West Africans in sets of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21.

In their first match of the tournament, the two-time champions had also dispatched Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) La Loi in straight sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-12).

Their next Pool C encounter is against record champions Al Ahly of Egypt on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, continental bronze medalists Kenya Pipeline also continued their 100 per cent record at the tourney with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Cameroon’s Litto Volleyball Club (LVC) in their second Pool D match.

The oil merchants began strongly, winning 25-20 and 25-18 in the first two sets.

The West Africans, however, made life tough for the Kenyans with a 25-23 win in the third set.

Geoffrey Omondi’s side, nonetheless, wrapped up the game with a 25-21 victory in the ultimate set.

Pipeline boast maximum points following their opening day win over Rwanda Police on Friday — a 3-1 (25-10, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18) win.

In Pool B, Kenya Prisons returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thrashing of Spiking Stars of Botswana (25-9, 25-15, 25-16).

The wardresses began their campaign with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-23) loss to defending champions Zamalek of Egypt on Friday night.

They complete their pool matches against Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Nigeria on Sunday evening.

