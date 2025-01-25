Erambo bullet header propels Tusker to top of league table in win over Ulinzi - Capital Sports
Tusker FC players celebrate one of their goals against Mathare United in their last match. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Kenyan Premier League

Erambo bullet header propels Tusker to top of league table in win over Ulinzi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2025 – Tusker stormed back to the top of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League with a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Harambee Stars midfielder Chrispine Erambo scored the winner in the 55th minute, rising high to head in Dennis ‘Decha’ Wanjala’s corner.

The soldiers, stung by the winner, came back guns blazing in an attempt to level matters to no avail.

Youngster Javan Omondi, in particular, was a thorn in the flesh, wowing purists with his tenacity and technical skills on the ball.

However, for all their lion’s share of the possession (58 per cent) and shots on target (five), Ulinzi were unable to breach the brewers’ backline.

The win takes Tusker to 36 points at the top of the log, three ahead of second-placed Kenya Police.

Afande visit Western Kenya to play Mara Sugar at the Awendo Green Stadium on Monday afternoon.

More to follow…

