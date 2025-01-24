Australian Open: Sinner beats Shelton to set up Zverev final in Melbourne - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sinner
Sinner
Jannik Sinner reacts during his match

Tennis

Australian Open: Sinner beats Shelton to set up Zverev final in Melbourne

Published

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan 24 – Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final after the defending champion saw off Ben Shelton in straight sets in Melbourne.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

World number one Sinner recorded a 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 6-2 victory over American Shelton on Rod Laver Arena – the stage where he claimed his first major title 12 months ago.

Earlier on Friday, an injured Novak Djokovic was forced to retire after losing the first set against world number two Zverev.

Zverev, still bidding for a first major title after losing his previous two finals, now faces a daunting task against the in-form Sinner in Sunday’s final.

“We’ve had some tough matches in the past. Anything can happen,” said Sinner, who has lost four of his six meetings with Zverev.

The women’s final between two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys takes place on Saturday.

Reigning US Open champion Sinner is the youngest man to reach multiple Australian Open finals since Jim Courier in 1993.

Italy’s Sinner has been near-unbeatable in the past 12 months and will go into the final on a 20-match winning streak, having not lost a match since 2 October last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shelton, bidding to reach his first major final, made a confident start by breaking Sinner in the first game of the match – but that was an advantage the 21st seed surrendered three games later after a series of unforced errors.

Shelton, 22, broke again for a 6-5 lead and served for the set but squandered two set points as Sinner dug in to force a tie-break.

Sinner took control from then on, reeling off five straight points to close out the breaker before quickly going up a double break of serve in the second.

The daunting prospect of needing to come back from two sets down against the top seed did not discourage Shelton from entertaining and engaging the crowd.

The American reset admirably to force three break points early in the third set. But, after they went untaken, Sinner struck what proved to be the decisive blow in game five to extinguish Shelton’s hopes of an unlikely fightback.

Despite appearing to limp following an awkward landing, Sinner closed out five straight games to secure victory in two hours 36 minutes.

“There was a lot of tension and I had some slight cramps,” Sinner said afterwards.

“These matches can go very long. Three sets in two-and-a-half hours is quite some time, so I’m happy to finish it in three.”

Sinner’s Australian Open title defence comes against the backdrop of his ongoing doping case, which will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport from 16 April, with the World Anti-Doping Agency seeking a ban of between one and two years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved