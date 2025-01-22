Kenyan juniors eye African Champs after success at Zone Five tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 22, 2025 – National junior tennis team coach Rosemary Owino has set her sights on conquering the African Junior Championships.

Owino says the players are hardworking and disciplined and therefore, is confident they will put up an excellent show at the continental level.

“As coaches we are incredibly proud of these players for their work ethics and effort throughout the preparations for this event, we hope that they keep this momentum up. The qualification for African Junior Championships is the beginning, the championship are out next stop to conquer,” the coach said.

Kenya have been in imperious form at the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF)/Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Eastern Junior Championships at the Nairobi Club in the past fortnight.

The tournament – featuring Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Seychelles and Djibouti – caters to players aged 14 and 16.

In Wednesday’s matches, Kenya under 16 boys’ team beat their Ugandan counterparts 3-0 after two wins in the singles and one in the doubles.

Jeff Okuku got them going with a 6-2 6-3 win over Abdul Latiff Ssendyowa before Ayush Bhandari defeated Tony Blair Owecknimungu 6-4 6-2.

Okuku and Rehan Bulsara then combined in the afternoon to make light work of Ssendyowa and Muzamil Rajab Sebbi 6-4 6-2.

In the girls’ under 14, Kenya’s Bathsheba Ogamba beat Uganda’s Mary Tendo 6-3 6-3 before Felicia Ouko outclassed Lilian Ayee 6-2 6-1.

Kenya also excelled over Burundi 2-1 in boys’ under 14, courtesy of victories by Ayaan Quadros and in the doubles.

Quadros defeated Abdoul Jabar Nduwimana 6-0 6-3 before the latter’s countryman, Dan Muteramphuwe levelled matters by defeating Kenya’s Bulsara Vihaan 6-1 6-2 in the next match.

However, Vihaan had the last laugh at the end of the day when he combined with Quadros in the doubles to defeat Nduwimana and Muteramphuwe 7-5 7-5.

Thursday’s final sees the boys’ under 14 face Uganda as their female counterparts meet Burundi.

Meanwhile, the boys and girls under 16 will also meet Burundi in the final.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament, Tennis Kenya president James Kenani said the teams’ success is down to proper preparations.

“They have worked very hard and we have prepared them. I don’t see us easily losing. Whoever is going to fight against us, will have really fought for it. We are going to give them a rough time,” Kenani said.

Winners of the continental junior championships will then proceed to the World Junior Championships.