Teenager, 17, arrested over online abuse of Havertz

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21, 2025 – A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of “malicious communications” following the online abuse of Arsenal striker Kai Havertz and his wife.

The boy, who is 17 years old and from St Albans, has been bailed while enquiries continue, Hertfordshire Police said.

Havertz’s wife Sophia posted to her Instagram story two direct messages she had received after Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester United earlier this month, one which included threats to the couple’s unborn child.

The German forward, 25, missed a chance to win the game in normal time and then had his penalty saved by United keeper Altay Bayindir in the shootout as United won 5-3 on penalties following the 1-1 draw.

The couple have been together since 2018 and got married last year, with Sophia announcing in November that she was pregnant.

In response to the messages, Sophia wrote the culprit should be “ashamed” of themselves, while Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said online abuse of players has “terrible consequences” and needs to be “eradicated from the game”.