Korir wins Boston Marathon, follows in older bro's footsteps - Capital Sports
John Korir celebrates after winning teh Chicago Marathon. PHOTO/World Athletics/X

Athletics

Korir wins Boston Marathon, follows in older bro’s footsteps

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Kenya’s John Korir put in a dominant performance to win the men’s race at the Boston Marathon on Monday morning.

The Chicago Marathon champion clocked 2:04:45 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu ( 2:05:04) and fellow Kenyan, Cybrian Kotut ( 2:05:04) who finished second and third respectively.

In winning the race, Korir made history by following in the footsteps of his older brother, Wesley, who won the same competition in 2012.

More to follow…

