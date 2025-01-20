Relief for Liverpool as Jota, Gomez expected to return in weeks, not months - Capital Sports
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

English Premiership

Relief for Liverpool as Jota, Gomez expected to return in weeks, not months

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20, 2025 – Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez should be out for a “weeks rather than months” through injury, says head coach Arne Slot.

Forward Jota came off the bench to score an equaliser at Nottingham Forest last Tuesday but missed Saturday’s win at Brentford after he “overloaded a muscle”.

Defender Gomez has been out with a hamstring injury since the 5-0 win at West Ham on 29 December.

“Maybe Jota [will be back] a bit earlier than Joe, but both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks rather than months,” said Slot ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie at home to French side Lille.

“But I’ve said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one, or the one that sometimes can add a few days or not.

“It’s clear that we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks.

“It is always difficult to say exactly how long it is. Both of them are not going to be out for months, that’s for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned.”

Jota has already missed five weeks between late October and early December with a muscle injury.

Liverpool will secure their place in the last 16 if they avoid defeat at Anfield.

Slot’s side are the only team with a 100% record from the opening six games in the new-look league phase.

‘Far too early’ to say if Liverpool are best in world

As well as their impressive Champions League, Slot’s side are six points clear at the top of the Premier League, into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and FA Cup fourth round.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank labelled them the world’s best team after Darwin Nunez’s two stoppage-time goals secured the Reds just a second win in five games in 2025.

“I think it’s far too early to say these things. The Champions League format is different,” added Slot.

“We have to face a lot of teams. Can we judge the league table in the Champions League? Very difficult. But it’s always nice to get compliments.”

Liverpool are three points clear at the top of the 36-team Champions League table and know that four points from games against Lille and PSV away would guarantee top spot.

That means they will be seeded for the last 16 in March and face one of the sides that progress through the two-legged play-offs in February.

However, with the new format seeing 15-time European winners Real Madrid, Premier League champions Manchester City and French champions Paris St-Germain struggling and likely to qualify through the play-offs at best, Slot believes finishing top may not be much of an advantage.

“With this strange new format, I’m not thinking (about) the league table in a way that if you finish number one you get the easiest team,” he said.

“Paris St-Germain is low down but has faced maybe the hardest team in each of their games. Maybe if you end number one you can face them.”

