Bob Munro: A giant of Kenyan football deserves honour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The football fraternity in Kenya is mourning following the demise of Mathare United Chairman and founder of the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) Robert ‘Bob’ Munro.

Munro breathed his last on Sunday evening, January 19, 2025 at his Nairobi home, according to a statement from his family signed by his Wife Ingrid Munro and confirmed by Mathare United CEO Jacktone Obure.

“The family of Robert Donald Munro would like to announce his death. My darling husband Bob, as he is affectionately referred to in Kenyan football circles, has been in and out of hospital for the last six months due to respiratory problems,” read part of the statement.

Credited for leading one of the greatest football enterprises in Kenya which nurtured hundreds of top football players, Munro deserves honour from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the FKF Premier League, National Super League, FKF division one as well as the women leagues and FKF organized tournaments should honour Munro with a minute of silence at matches for the the next few weeks.

To celebrate the giant of Kenyan football, players should respect Munro by donning black bands on their sleeves for a couples of matches signifying that Kenya has lost a great Football Icon.

The Kenyan football fraternity hopes that in furthering Munro’s legacy, the management team at Mathare United and MYSA will ensure growth and development at the institutions just like the late Munro had envisioned.

FKF is yet to announce whether there are any plans to honour the giant of Kenyan football. However, in a glowing tribute, FKF president Hussein Mohammed recalled Munro’s contribution to Kenyan football.

“Bob Munro was a true hero of Kenyan football and a selfless leader who dedicated his life to the growth of the game. Most recently honoured with the prestigious Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) during Kenya’s 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations, his contributions to both professionalising the Kenyan Premier League and promoting grassroots football have left an indelible mark,” posted Hussein on his official X account.

“His global recognition also includes the Help for Self-Help Prize (Oslo, 1999) and the Play the Game Award for Strengthening the Ethical Values of Sport (Aarhus, 2015).

“I was fortunate to witness his passion and drive to uplift Kenyan football through collaboration and mentorship. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, Mathare United, MYSA, and the entire Kenyan football community. Bob’s legacy will continue to inspire us for generations. May he rest in peace,” further recalled Hussein. Mathare United chairman Bob Munro had to intervene to convince Francis Kimanzi to go to the stands after being sent off. PHOTO/raymond Makhaya

FKF mourned one of their greatest members – Munro – noting his passion for grassroots football.

“We join the football community in mourning the loss of Bob Munro, the founder of Mathare United and a true champion of grassroots football in Kenya. His contributions to the sport and the community will forever be remembered.”

Munro founded MYSA and Mathare United at a time when Kenyan football was hardly professional.

He pioneered the formation on the Kenyan Premier League limited which ran a professionalized KPL taking the Kenyan top flight to high echelons.

Bob Munro’s journey in Kenya began in 1987 when he, alongside his wife Ingrid, moved to Nairobi.

Moved by the challenges faced by children in the Mathare slums, Munro established MYSA as a means of empowering youth and promoting community development through sport. The organisation grew to become a model for youth development and has touched the lives of countless young Kenyans. OdiBets Country Marketing Manager Dedan Mungai unveils the new sponsorship deal with Mathare United chairman Bob Munro flanked by Mathare assistant captain Chris Oduor and head coach Francis Kimanzi. PHOTO/Mathare United

Munro’s significant contributions extended beyond grassroots football.

He played a vital role in the professionalisation of the Kenyan Premier League, earning the title of the “Father of the KPL.”

His vision and leadership helped shape the future of football in Kenya at both the grassroots and professional levels.

Through his astute leadership, thousands of Kenyan young footballers have graced the Norway Cup football tournament year in year out.

In recognition of his work, Munro was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) by President William Ruto during Kenya’s 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The running of Mathare United and MYSA must continue in a professional manner as Munro, a strict displinarian and astute leader would have wanted. Senate Majority leader, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot (center) with Bob Munro (right) and Mathare United CEO Jacktone Obure (left)

Senate Majority leader, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot, who had been incorporated in the running of Mathare United should lead from the front in demonstrating that his intention to join Mathare was genuine to support Football and not to politically fight former FKF president.

Cheruiyiot is rumoured to have been promised the rights to run the Kenyan Premier League by the current FKF leadership and in honouring Bob, those who will get the opportunity to run the new look FKF premier league should emulate Bob Munro and not make it a political opportunity.

Munro’s legacy will live on through the thousands of MYSA alumni who have gone on to become leaders in various sectors of society. His commitment to giving youth a sporting chance, both on and off the field, has left an indelible mark on the Kenyan football landscape.

–By Kenn Okaka–

Kenn Okaka is a media and communications strategist