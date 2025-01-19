Getafe impressive draw with Barca soiled by racist abuse against Balde - Capital Sports
Getafe impressive draw with Barca soiled by racist abuse against Balde

Published

GETAFE, Spain, January 19, 2025 – Barcelona dropped points for a fourth La Liga game in a row as they were held to a draw at Getafe – after which full-back Alejandro Balde reported receiving racist abuse from fans.

The defender said he informed the referee during the game, which led to a public announcement to supporters in the stadium.

He told Movistar: “I received various racist insults from some fans today, and I think that’s something I should say here.

“I think it’s something that should not keep happening.”

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick told reporters: “There’s no space for this in football or in life, this is unbelievable, in the time [we live in now] it’s totally wrong.

“They have to stay at home. Not go to the match, they have to stay at home.

“I think we have to fight against them, it’s the best thing, and the people around them can also do something. I think everyone can do it.”

Flick’s side had won four games in a row in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup coming into this game.

But they returned to the league form that had seen them pick up one point from their final three games of 2024.

Things were looking good early on when Jules Kounde scrambled in a goal after his first shot was saved bravely by David Soria.

But Mauro Arambarri levelled after Inaki Pena had parried Coba da Costa’s shot into his path.

Frenkie de Jong almost won the game for Barca with a powerful shot but it was well saved by the diving Soria.

Barcelona are third in La Liga, five points behind Atletico Madrid – who lost to Leganes earlier on Saturday.

Getafe – who are unbeaten in their last five home games aainst Barca in La Liga – are one point outside the relegation zone.

