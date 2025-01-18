Tusker look to remain perched top of FKF PL log after Gor date

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Tusker FC will look to remain perched top of the FKF Premier League log, and extend the gap to a possible six points when they take on Gor Mahia at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Sunday evening.

The 12-time champions, who have played a match more, are three points ahead of second placed KCB, and are a further six more ahead of fourth placed Gor who have a two-match deficit.

A victory against the defending champions will be a statement for coach Charles Okere’s young side on their ambitions this season.

Tusker have finished twice behind Gor in successive seasons, and in both occasions have not beaten K’Ogalo in both home and away matches. This is the history that young coach Okere will look to extinguish when the two sides lock horns.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, the coach reiterates that his side is squarely focused on banking all three points against K’Ogalo.

“That is in the past and we can always write a new history. We know that we have not won against them over the last two seasons but for us that is motivation enough to go out there and fight for all three points. They are our direct competitors in the fight for the title and if we win against them, then it really pushes our morale high,” the tactician said, speaking to Telecomasia.

While Tusker are playing their third match already this year, Gor will be on their opening league match of 2024. The only match they have played is the opening game of the Siaya Stadium against Uganda’s Kitara FC on January 2.

They will be fresher compared to Tusker, who opened the year with a 2-1 defeat to Shabana in Kisii and beat Bandari 1-0 in midweek at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

But, Okere further tells Telecomasia that their ambition is to ensure they remain top of the log, as they clock the midway run of the season.

“This is motivation for us to know that we will remain top with a win. The players know this and they have the urge and zeal to make sure we remain there. We have to fight from the first minute to get something from this game,” said the coach.