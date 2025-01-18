PSG sign Napoli forward Kvaratskhelia until 2029 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (R) has quickly established himself as a Serie A star since arriving at Napoli

Football

PSG sign Napoli forward Kvaratskhelia until 2029

Published

PARIS, France, January 18, 2025 – Paris St-Germain have signed Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia until June 2029.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Georgia international, who was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea,, external asked to leave Serie A leaders Napoli last week after failing to agree a contract extension.

While no details of the transfer fee have been disclosed, reports say French champions PSG have paid 70m euros (£59m) plus add-ons for Kvaratskhelia.

“It’s a dream to be here,” said the 23-year-old winger. I’ve heard so many positive things about PSG.

“I feel immense pride in joining this great club and I’m really looking forward to wearing my new colours.”

Kvaratskhelia – who was part of the Georgia side that reached the last 16 at Euro 2024 – was dubbed ‘Kvaradona’ by supporters during Napoli’s title-winning campaign, after the club’s iconic player Diego Maradona.

He joined Napoli in 2022 for £9m from Georgian club Dinamo Batumi and has claimed a combined 54 goals and assists in 107 appearances.

Kvaratskhelia is PSG’s first signing of the January transfer window and becomes the first Georgian player in the club’s history.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football – a fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team above all else,” the club said.

PSG are seven points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 and visit Lens on Saturday, before hosting Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved