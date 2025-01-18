PSG sign Napoli forward Kvaratskhelia until 2029

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, January 18, 2025 – Paris St-Germain have signed Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia until June 2029.

The Georgia international, who was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea,, external asked to leave Serie A leaders Napoli last week after failing to agree a contract extension.

While no details of the transfer fee have been disclosed, reports say French champions PSG have paid 70m euros (£59m) plus add-ons for Kvaratskhelia.

“It’s a dream to be here,” said the 23-year-old winger. I’ve heard so many positive things about PSG.

“I feel immense pride in joining this great club and I’m really looking forward to wearing my new colours.”

Kvaratskhelia – who was part of the Georgia side that reached the last 16 at Euro 2024 – was dubbed ‘Kvaradona’ by supporters during Napoli’s title-winning campaign, after the club’s iconic player Diego Maradona.

He joined Napoli in 2022 for £9m from Georgian club Dinamo Batumi and has claimed a combined 54 goals and assists in 107 appearances.

Kvaratskhelia is PSG’s first signing of the January transfer window and becomes the first Georgian player in the club’s history.

“Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football – a fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team above all else,” the club said.

PSG are seven points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 and visit Lens on Saturday, before hosting Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.