Legendary Eliud Kipchoge to race London Marathon in April

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Distance running great Eliud Kipchoge will return to the London Marathon in April.

Kenyan Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic marathon champion, is the record four-time winner of the men’s race in London, where he last competed in 2020.

The 40-year-old former world record holder described his mid-race drop-out at his final Olympic Games in Paris as “demoralising” but still believes he can compete for a fifth victory in London.

“Sport is full of challenges. I’m still working hard to get better, trying to inspire people and sell the power of sport,” Kipchoge said.

“I still think I can compete. I am training in a good way and competing with the youngest people.”

The 2025 London Marathon takes place on Sunday, 27 April.

London Marathon CEO Hugh Brasher said this year’s event boasts “the greatest elite field in the history of the London Marathon”.

Women’s world record holder Ruth Chepngetich, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and silver medallist Tiger Assefa – the three fastest women in history – have been confirmed in the women’s race, which will see Eilish McColgan make her debut.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Emile Cairess will lead British interest in the men’s race, where he could have Mo Farah’s British record in his sights and will be joined by Olympic and world triathlon champion Alex Yee..

‘Kipchoge the greatest we’ve ever seen’ Eliud Kipchoge during the 2020 London Marathon press briefing

Kipchoge became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours in October 2019.

However, that time is not recognised as the official world record because it was not in open competition and he used a team of rotating pacemakers.

His official personal best stands at two hours one minute and nine seconds – the second fastest time in history.

In addition to his Olympic triumphs at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Kipchoge has 11 victories across the world‘s major marathons.

That includes an unbeaten four-year streak in London in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

His previous appearance came during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when he finished eighth.

That represented his sole defeat in 16 marathons across a remarkable spell of dominance between 2014 and 2022.

Asked about when he might choose to retire, Kipchoge said he would only reveal his future plans after racing in London.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Brasher described Kipchoge as “the greatest marathon runner of this or any other age.

“You could make a compelling case that his incredible stretch of dominance in marathon racing makes him the greatest athlete we have ever seen,” Brasher added.