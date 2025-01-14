Villa sign forward Malen from Borussia Dortmund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14, 2025 – Aston Villa have announced the signing of forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international moves to the Premier League club for a fee of €23m (£19m) plus €3m (£2.5m) in add-ons.

Neither the fee involved nor Malen’s contract duration was confirmed by Villa.

Former Arsenal youth player Malen scored 13 goals for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season and helped the German team reach the Champions League final.

He has a similar challenge at Villa Park, with Unai Emery’s side in contention to reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

Malen has nine goals in 41 senior caps for the Netherlands and played at Euro 2024.

He joins a Villa side who sat eighth in the Premier League heading into the midweek round of fixtures, four points off the Champions League qualification places.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told his club’s website: “We would like to thank Donyell for three and a half years in black and yellow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Even if not all sporting expectations were ultimately fulfilled on both sides, we look back on beautiful moments, important goals and believe that we have now found a good solution for everyone.”

It remained to be seen whether Malen would feature for Villa in their Premier League fixture against Everton on Wednesday, 15 January (19.30 GMT).

Malen’s arrival comes as Villa forward Jaden Philogene is close to joining Premier League rivals Ipswich Town.

Emery said of Malen and Philogene at his pre-match media conference ahead of facing Everton: “Of course, it’s a change. A clear change. One player leaving, one player joining us.”