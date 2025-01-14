Villa sign forward Malen from Borussia Dortmund - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Aston Villa signing Donyell Malen. PHOTO/ASTON VILLA X

English Premiership

Villa sign forward Malen from Borussia Dortmund

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14, 2025 – Aston Villa have announced the signing of forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 25-year-old Netherlands international moves to the Premier League club for a fee of €23m (£19m) plus €3m (£2.5m) in add-ons.

Neither the fee involved nor Malen’s contract duration was confirmed by Villa.

Former Arsenal youth player Malen scored 13 goals for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season and helped the German team reach the Champions League final.

He has a similar challenge at Villa Park, with Unai Emery’s side in contention to reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

Malen has nine goals in 41 senior caps for the Netherlands and played at Euro 2024.

He joins a Villa side who sat eighth in the Premier League heading into the midweek round of fixtures, four points off the Champions League qualification places.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told his club’s website: “We would like to thank Donyell for three and a half years in black and yellow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Even if not all sporting expectations were ultimately fulfilled on both sides, we look back on beautiful moments, important goals and believe that we have now found a good solution for everyone.”

It remained to be seen whether Malen would feature for Villa in their Premier League fixture against Everton on Wednesday, 15 January (19.30 GMT).

Malen’s arrival comes as Villa forward Jaden Philogene is close to joining Premier League rivals Ipswich Town.

Emery said of Malen and Philogene at his pre-match media conference ahead of facing Everton: “Of course, it’s a change. A clear change. One player leaving, one player joining us.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved