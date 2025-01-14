CHAN Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania 2024 postponed to August over infrastructure delays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The much-awaited Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) set to be hosted in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania has been postponed to August 2025 due to infrastructure delays.

The continental tournament that is for local based players was slated to kick-off February 1 -28, 2025, but on Tuesday, January 14, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the showpiece has now been postponed to give more time the three host countries to complete the infrastructure and facilities.

“CAF Technical and Infrastructure experts some of whom have been based in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, have advised CAF that more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities, are at the levels, necessary for hosting a successful African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024,” a statement from CAF read.

However, the draw that was slated for Wednesday, January 15 in Nairobi, Kenya, will go on as planned.

CAF boss Patrice Motsepe said: “I would like to express my deep gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for their leadership, commitment and the good progress that has been made in building and upgrading the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for hosting a successful African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.” CHAN local organising committee members led by chair Nicholas Musonye and secretariat head Mike Rabar with a delegation of CAF during an inspection of Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

He added, “I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.”

Kenya has been racing against time to have the two competition stadiums; Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium be ready, and the new development is music to Kenya’s ears since the facilities are yet to be completed.

At Kasarani, the canopy roof is yet to be finished while at the Nyayo National Stadium, the floodlights are yet to be fixed.