Djokovic wins first match with coach Murray in box

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 13, 2025 – Novak Djokovic came from a set down to win his opening-round Australian Open match – his first victory with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in his coaching box.

The Serb beat 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Djokovic, 37, has enlisted the help of his former long-term rival as he pursues a record-extending 11th Australian Open title, as well as a 25th major which would put him clear of Australia’s Margaret Court in terms of all-time victories.

“I’m thrilled to have him in my corner,” said Djokovic, who will face Portugal’s Jaime Faria in the second round at Melbourne Park.

“I must say that it’s a bit strange to have him courtside in my box. We played for over 20 years against each other at the highest level, so it’s nice to have him on my side of the net.”

Murray, often found berating his own coaching box and shouting at himself on court as a player, cut a composed figure in Djokovic’s box on Rod Laver.

All eyes were on the coaching pod – a new innovation at the Australian Open which allows players to have coaching staff courtside – where Murray sat with three other members of Djokovic’s team, offering gentle encouragement as the 24-time Grand Slam champion navigated losing the first set and applauding points won in key moments.

“He gave me some great advice during the match,” said Djokovic. “It’s really nice to be able to exchange some feedback. It’s been a really nice experience, hopefully we don’t stop here.”

Djokovic, seeded seventh in Melbourne, struggled to find his rhythm in the first set against Basavareddy, making uncharacteristic errors in crucial moments.

The last time Djokovic lost in the first round of a Grand Slam was against Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open, just a few months after Basavareddy was born.

In a curious full-circle moment, Goldstein went on to become Basavareddy’s head coach at Stanford University.

The teenager idolises Djokovic and was impressive as he showed no signs of nervousness as he battled his way to a break of serve and took the opening set.

But as the second set wore on Basavareddy started to cramp and fatigue set in as Djokovic reduced the error count and romped to the second and third sets.

Djokovic and Murray had a lengthy chat before the start of the fourth with the latter appearing to offer advice on Djokovic’s backhand and he cruised through the fourth set to take victory.

Djokovic can be ‘greatest athlete of all time’

Murray, who is just seven days older than Djokovic, called time on his own playing career in August last year at the Paris Olympics.

He spent the following months at home with his wife and children as well as honing his skills on the golf course when he got the phone call from Djokovic asking him to join his coaching team.

It was announced in November that the surprise partnership would be in full effect at the Australian Open as Djokovic searches for the extra edge on his pursuit of history.

“Novak has in the last few years cemented himself as the best tennis player of all time, certainly of his generation, with the records that he’s achieved,” said Murray.

“These next couple of years, I think he maybe already has a legitimate claim to be the best athlete of all time.

“But I think, if he can go out as a 38, 39-year-old and win more slams and beat [Carlos] Alcaraz and [Jannik] Sinner in big matches, he’s got a claim to be the best athlete of all time and I think that’s exciting for me and his team to be part of that.”