Tennis has become mundane without me – Kyrgios

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan 10 – Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios believes his Grand Slam return has come at the right time because tennis has become “a bit mundane”.

The 29-year-old is set to make his return at the upcoming Australian Open following a series of injuries – including a wrist problem which he feared would end his career.

The former world number 13 has not played at a major since the 2022 US Open.

“I think we watch sport because we want personalities,” said Kyrgios.

“Me being back, I think it adds a bit of question marks to what is going to happen today. I love that.

“Every time I step out on court, I don’t know if I’m going to be super controversial in a good or bad way.”

He added: “I think it’s good to be back. I think it’s important. I think the sport was getting a bit mundane.”

Kyrgios, who is now unranked, has been drawn against rapid-rising British number three Jacob Fearnley in the Melbourne first round.

The pair are due to play on Monday, although Kyrgios is carrying an abdominal injury which he says he will take “day by day”.

“I don’t think anyone really feels 100%,” said Kyrgios, who made his comeback in Brisbane last week.

“As long as it’s not something like my wrist again, I think I can manage it.”

-‘Better than we could have hoped for’-

When Kyrgios returned to action at the recent Brisbane International after an 18-month absence, it completed a comeback which even his wrist surgeon doubted was possible.

Kyrgios suffered a full rupture of the scapholunate ligament, which often leaves patients unable to regain normal function even after surgery.

“In the past, our ability to restore such a wrist after such severe injuries has been unreliable – let alone getting someone back to high level sport,” Dr Michael Sandow, who is regarded as one of Australia’s leading wrist surgeons, told BBC Sport.

“His return to tennis is better than we could have hoped for.”

A 3D modelling and animation technique – developed over 20 years at the University of Adelaide and the Wakefield Orthopaedic Clinic where Dr Sandow works – allowed the surgeon to use an innovative and complex repair technique on Kyrgios.

The drilling of the wrist bones and use of artificial ligaments enabled the joint to be realigned.

Kyrgios picked up a racquet again nine months after the surgery in September 2023.

“As a surgeon you hold your breath when your patient is pushing the boundaries of competitive sport,” added Dr Sandow.

“Nick’s progress so far has been a massive team effort and we are looking forward to him pushing deeply in the Australian Open.”