Not out of the woods yet? Kenya working against time to complete stadia renovations ahead of CHAN 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 8, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says there is more work left to do to complete renovations on the Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums in time for next month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Hussein says the relevant stakeholders are working round the clock to meet the deadline and is confident both venues will be ready.

“There is still a bit of work to be done on the primary venues that will host the event. I have the confidence that the contractors, government officials, and all stakeholders involved in this process…the relevant committees will deliver on the mandate. We have a very strong and competent team to handle this event,” the president said.

Hussein was speaking at the end of a two-day inspection of the two venues by Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials, as well as at the Kasarani Annex, Police Sacco and Ulinzi Complex – designated as training pitches. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed (R) during an inspection of the country’s venue ahead of CHAN. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

The president expressed his satisfaction with work done on the three grounds.

Kenya will now await the final report of the continental football governing body even as preparations for the competition continue. CAF officials inspect Nyayo National Stadium alongside local organising committee (LOC) chair Nicholas Musonye and head of the secretariat, Mike Rabar. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

“I think we now await the final report. This was the final visit as we await the draw that will be conducted next week and after that, final preparations for hosting the event will take place. So far we have been encouraged by the training facilities that we have visited,” he said.

His comments came amid reports that Caf have okayed Nyayo Stadium to host matches, even as works continue at Kasarani.

Kenya will be co-hosting the competition with Uganda and Tanzania from February 1-28.

It will be the first time staging an African football competition of that magnitude after missing out on the opportunity to host the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations and CHAN in 2018.