From Kawangware to the World! The Tale Of Spanish Based Winger Bradley Eloff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Following the path of legendary Kenya forward Dennis Oliech, Spain based Bradley Eloff has set his sights on earning a maiden call-up at the national Under-20 football team.

Eloff, who is a left-winger, began his football career in Kawangware at a tender age before setting base in Barcelona where he now features for Segunda Federación Group 3 side UE Sant Andreu under-19 team for the last two years.

Looking back to where it started, the 17-year-old, acknowledged that it was for the love of football that made him interact with other kids from the informal settlements around Kawangware.

Kawangware and by extension Dagoretti, has produced top football players in the country the likes of Oliech who started off at Dagoretti Santos, Edward ‘desh” Karanja, who played for Harambee Stars and Tusker FC, the late goalkeeper Victor Waweru, former Harambee Stars and Sofapaka defender John ‘leftie ‘ Njoroge, David Gateri who turned out for Tusker, Bandari and Nairobi City Stars, David King’atua who played for Sofapaka, City Stars and Bandari, Anthony ‘Muki” Kimani, who played for Bandari, Sofapaka and City Stars, and City Stars legend Francis ‘Thaish’ Thairu among others.

“For me, it was something I would do not for the sake of training, not for the sake of going professional, but it was something that made me be with my friends and neighbors out there. When I was eight is when I joined a team, and from there I kept going,” Eloff said.

“I didn’t expect to be where I am today, it came as a surprise, but my love for football has always been there not just as a job or a profession, but for fun. I have always enjoyed it.”

-Spain journey- Bradley Eloff posing for a photo at his club in Barcelona, Spain.

Eloff was in two football academies in Spain before he was called up for trials with Sant Andreu and finally got a chance to play for the team.

He started at the Avanza Football Academy in Montgat, Barcelona, before joining the Kaptiva Sports Academy in Sant Cugat, also in Barcelona.

Eloff was in the country over the Christmas holiday, where he got a chance to train with his old boy club the Magic 90 team in Kawangware.

“This is where I learnt to play football; I remember starting here as a young boy. I never knew how to juggle, or how to dribble, but the good thing is that I am a fast learner. As you can see, our training is nothing over-complicated, just a couple of guys who come together and play football,” Eloff disclosed.

– Nastic Academy Effect-

Eloff, who is following the footsteps of Spain based defender Amos Wanjala and forward Adrian Kibet, is striving to capture the attention of the national under-20 team selectors to make his dream of playing for Kenya come true.

Coincidentally, Eloff has played against Nastic Academy – the home teams for Wanjala and Kibet and he interacted with the boys after hearing them speak Swahili during the match.

“I would love to play for the national team. It’s something I have dreamt about multiple times. For me it’s more than just about myself, it is all about representing the country. Kenyans we are amazing (in football), and that’s a fact. So, if I am able to demonstrate that in a national viewpoint, it will be amazing.”

The difference he has seen between Kenya and Spain football is the style of play where unlike in Kenya, there is not so much of dribbling but passing the ball as you move forward and shooting when you get an opportunity.

Eloff says he dedicates most of his time to training and going to school and has very little time to socialize.

For him, more hours in training will translate to being consistent and showcasing his skill for him to make a football impact both in Kenya and in Spain.

Spain has a different language and a different culture, but Eloff has learnt how to adapt and learnt the language.

Though his football is on the path of greatness, he is a 12th Grade student at the AESA Prep Academy of Barcelona.

“I have had previous academy mates that have said they are playing football and they forgot about school. For me, it has never been like that because my mum has helped me a lot. She has always insisted on school, and I agree with her because there is life after football, so I plan to continue all the way to the university.”