‘I want the Grealish that won the Treble’ – Guardiola

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 6, 2025 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish must prove he deserves to regain his spot in the side’s starting line-up by showing the quality he displayed when the club won the Treble in 2023.

The England international, 29, has appeared in 14 of City’s 20 Premier League matches this season, but started just six times.

Grealish managed just six minutes in City’s 4-1 win against West Ham United at the Etihad on Sunday, replacing Erling Haaland in the 84th minute.

Brazilian Savinho, a £30.8m signing from Girona last summer, started ahead of the former Aston Villa captain against the Hammers and provided both assists for Haaland’s double in the victory.

Guardiola says he will work with Grealish to help him regain the form that made him a key player two seasons ago when City lifted the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Asked whether Savinho could be an ‘example’ for the forward to win back his place, the City boss said: “Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that’s why I played Savinho [against West Ham].

“Do I want the Jack that won the Treble? Yeah I want it, but I try to be honest with myself for that.

“They have to fight. You can say it’s unfair. OK, if you think that, then it’s fine, but you have to prove [to me], ‘OK, I’m going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position’, every single day, every single week and every single month.”

Grealish has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup since his £100m move from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

However, this season City suffered a run of nine defeats in 13 games before Christmas – six of them in the Premier League as they tumbled out of contention to claim a fifth successive championship.

Grealish missed two matches over the festive period before returning for the morale-boosting win against West Ham.

“Two weeks ago, he was injured and he needs rhythm, and to play, but players need training,” added Guardiola.

“I don’t have any doubt about the quality of Jack or any of these players. They would not be here [otherwise].

“I fought a lot for him, fought a lot to be here. I know that he can do it because I saw him. I saw his level and I want that, every single training session and every single game.”