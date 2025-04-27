Thunder beat Grizzlies to reach Conference semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 21: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Paycom Center on April 21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Basketball

Thunder beat Grizzlies to reach Conference semis

Published

OKLAHOMA, United States, April 27, 2025 – The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first side to advance from the first round of the NBA play-offs as they completed a 4-0 sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies in their best-of-seven series.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred again, scoring a play-off career-high 38 points in a 117-115 victory to help send the Thunder into the Western Conference play-off semi-finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged more than 32 points per game in the regular season, in which the Thunder won 68 games.

Jalen Williams added 23 points as the Thunder led for almost the entire second half, despite Scotty Pippen Jr equalling his career-high score with 30 points for the Grizzlies, who were missing injured star guard Ja Morant.

The top seeds in the West will next face the Denver Nuggets or the Los Angeles Clippers, who are tied at 2-2 following a dramatic 101-99 win by the Nuggets.

The Clippers surged from behind to go 97-96 up – their first lead of the game – late on before tying it at 99-99 in the final seconds in Inglewood, California.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic then missed with a second remaining, but team-mate Aaron Gordon had time to grab the rebound and beat the buzzer with a putback slam to win the game.

Game five takes place on Tuesday.

Earlier, Eastern Conference top seeds the Cleveland Cavaliers demolished the Miami Heat to take a 3-0 lead in their series.

The Heat’s 124-87 defeat was their worst play-off loss in franchise history.

Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and D’Andre Hunter added 21 as six Cavs players reached double figures.

Game four takes place on Monday.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry scored 36 points to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 104-93 victory over the Houston Rockets, which puts the Warriors 2-1 up in the series.

They face each other again in game four on Monday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved