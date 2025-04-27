Konza City Stars and Jua Kali Vitambi FC Light Up the Pitch in Thrilling Night Match at Konza Technopolis

Konza Technopolis, April 26, 2025 – Konza Technopolis lived up to its reputation as a vibrant work, live, and play destination as Konza City Stars FC hosted Jua Kali Vitambi FC in an electrifying friendly match under the floodlights at the Konza City soccer turf field on April 25, 2025 night.

The high-energy encounter ended 5-3 in favor of the visitors, showcasing competitive football and the growing sports culture at Kenya’s smart city.

The game kicked-off with Jua Kali Vitambi FC taking an early lead in the 18th minute through James Kasamo.

Konza City Stars responded with a brace from Joshua Mutua (37th and 40th minutes), but Jua Kali Vitambi reclaimed control before halftime with Joseph Nyagah’s strike in added time (45+4).

The second half saw Jua Kali Vitambi extend their lead with goals from Nicholas Nzuki (49th), Jonathan Mutua (54th), and Peter Munyao (86th), while Konza’s Joshua Mutua completed his hat-trick (77th).

Jua Kali Vitambi’s coach, Elijah Nyoli, credited the win to tactical adjustments, stating, “We dominated the midfield to reduce fatigue from excessive runs. This victory motivates us as we prepare to join the Machakos FKF Wazee League next month.”

Konza City Stars’ squad acknowledged the need for more consistent training but expressed enthusiasm for hosting more teams.

“We invite teams from different playing surfaces to experience our world-class turf and facilities,” Steven Musungu, Konza City Star’s coach commented.

Beyond its reputation as Kenya’s premier smart city and innovation hub, Konza Technopolis is fast becoming a model for balanced urban living.

Other recreation facilities incorporated in the master plan include: a 60,000-capacity sports stadium, an 18-hole golf park, and a fun park for family and entertainment.

“This match underscores Konza’s vision as a city where professionals and families can thrive—not just in business and tech, but in sports, wellness, and community,” Elijah Musungu, Captain and Coach for Konza Stars FC. “We’re building a holistic ecosystem where innovation meets lifestyle.”

Investors, businesses, and residents looking for a dynamic, well-rounded city are invited to explore opportunities at Konza Technopolis, where cutting-edge infrastructure, leisure, and community converge.