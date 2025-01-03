Djokovic out of Brisbane in shock defeat by Opelka

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRISBANE, Australia, January, 3, 2025 – Top seed Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Brisbane International in a straight-set quarter-final defeat by Reilly Opelka.

Djokovic, chasing his 100th ATP title, went neck-and-neck with the American in the first set before Opelka eased to a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 victory in one hour and 40 minutes.

Opelka, 27, will now face France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who beat Jakub Mensik 7-5 7-6 (7-5) to reach the semi-finals.

“[Djokovic] is the greatest tennis player ever. But it’s difficult being in his position,” said Opelka, who is ranked 293rd in the world.

“The reality is we have nothing to lose against him, so you end up playing more freely and taking a lot more risks because it’s your only chance. If you play your normal level, he wins every time.”

Opelka, who was sidelined for almost two years since 2022 after undergoing hip and wrist surgeries, is looking to win his fifth career title in Brisbane.

“It was tough. There were a lot of uncertainties and doubt,” added Opelka.

“I watched a lot of my friends on TV which was fun, motivating and kept me interested in the sport. I also watched Novak become the greatest during that period.”

Meanwhile, 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic will shift his focus to winning a 11th Australian Open (12-26 January) title under his new coach Andy Murray.

In the other Brisbane semi-final, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov, who received a walkover after Jordan Thompson retired hurt, will face Jiri Lehecka, who beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4 6-4.

Sabalenka sets up Andreeva clash

World number one Aryna Sabalenka reached the women’s singles semi-finals by defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-3 6-4.

The top-seeded Belarusian will now face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who beat former world number two Ons Jabeur 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

The duo last met at the 2024 French Open where the Russian teenager upset Sabalenka 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 to become the youngest player since Martina Hingis in 1997 to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

Czech Republic’s Bouzkova made a good start in the quarter-final by breaking serve in the first game, but three-time major winner Sabalenka fought back to win the opening set in 51 minutes.

She then wrapped up the second set in 53 minutes as she eyes an 18th career title.

“It’s always tough battles against Bouzkova and I had lost the last one [in Washington]. I came into the match really focused and I’m happy I was able to put her under pressure and finish the match in straight sets,” the 26-year-old said.

“[Andreeva] is a great player. We recently played an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi where I got to know her better. She is also a great person and I am really looking forward to playing against her.”

Russia’s Polina Kudermetova and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina will meet in the other women’s singles semi-final.