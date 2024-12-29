KCB Launch “Revvvisha na KCB” Campaign Ahead of 2025 WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Kenya have announced the launch of its “Revvvisha na KCB” campaign, a nationwide initiative to promote financial empowerment and encourage positive savings behaviour among Kenyans.

The campaign, running from December 27 to April next year, comes in anticipation of the globally acclaimed World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, scheduled from March 20-23 next year.

The campaign’s centerpiece is the KCB Goal Savings Account, which offers an attractive interest rate of up to 8.5 per cent.

Customers who save consistently during the promotion period stand a chance to win life-changing prizes, including a parcel of land for residential development located at the Vipingo Model City in Kilifi County from Centum Re, as the grand prize.

“We are excited to offer our customers an opportunity to save towards their financial goals while rewarding their dedication. The ‘Revvvisha na KCB’ campaign underscores our commitment to creating a savings culture and helping Kenyans achieve their dreams of homeownership and financial security.” said Rosalind Gichuru, KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director.

The “Revvvisha na KCB” campaign is open to both new and existing KCB Goal Savings Account customers who are at least 18 years old and possess a valid National Identification Card.

Corporate accounts, M-Pesa agents, and KCB Bank Kenya staff are excluded from the promotion.

New customers need to open a KCB Goal Savings Account, select their savings goal, and deposit an initial KShs. 5,000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They must then save a minimum of KShs. 2,500 each month throughout the campaign period. Existing customers must make monthly deposits of at least KShs. 2,500 into their KCB Goal Savings Account during the promotion.

Customers who select “plot or house purchase” as their goal purpose will qualify for the grand prize. Other exciting rewards include school fees, dining vouchers, fuel vouchers, and Easter hampers.