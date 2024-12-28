Saka faces ‘more than two months’ out after surgery – Arteta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 28 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka is likely to be out for “more than two months” after having surgery on his injured hamstring.

The winger, 23, went off in the first half of Arsenal’s 5-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on 21 December and left the stadium on crutches.

Saka is a key player for the Gunners and has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 24 games in all competitions this season.

Arsenal beat Ipswich 1-0 on Friday night in their first game since Saka’s injury and, speaking after the win that took them up to second place, Arteta confirmed the timeline for the England international’s recovery.

“He had a procedure,” said the Gunners boss. “Everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.

“I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer.

“It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let’s see, it’s very difficult to say.”

Arsenal, though, have been handed a welcome fitness boost over Raheem Sterling, with the forward expected to return quicker than expected.

Before the match with Ipswich, Arteta had said the 30-year-old Chelsea loanee would be out for “weeks” with a knee injury.

However, the problem is not as bad as first feared and Sterling could be available for selection again soon.

“Yes, we have to see this week how he evolves,” added Arteta. “We probably expected the knee injury to take longer than it has evolved in the last few days. Hopefully that’s good news because we need him.”

Arsenal, who are six points behind leaders Liverpool in the table, are next in action on New Year’s Day when they visit Brentford.