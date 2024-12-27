President Ruto leads Kenyans in mourning the death of Kenya’s Volleyball icon Janet Wanja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27- President William Ruto has led the country in mourning the death of Kenya’s Volleyball icon Janet Wanja who passed away Friday morning after battle with gallbladder cancer.

Ruto eulogized Wanja as a gifted and disciplined volleyball star, who served the cause of Kenya’s sports with honor and dedication, acknowledging her as a hardworking and focused team player. Janet Wanja, a gifted and disciplined volleyball star, served the cause of our country’s sports with honour and dedication.



She was focused, hardworking and a team player.



May it be comfort to her family, friends and the wider sports fraternity that we are praying for them at… pic.twitter.com/JsP8sscw2m— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 27, 2024

“May it be comfort to her family, friends and the wider sports fraternity that we are praying for them at this tough and difficult time. One day, we will beat cancer. Rest in Peace, Wanja,” said Ruto.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, extolled Wanja as an exceptional volleyball player who contributed immensely to the sporting community. I express heartfelt condolences on the loss of Janet Wanja, an exceptional volleyball player who contributed immensely to the sporting community.



Her unwavering commitment and pride in representing our nation are a testament to her dedication and love for the game. She brought… pic.twitter.com/iW0rKtKFhe— H.E Salim_Mvurya, EGH. (@Waziri_Mvurya) December 27, 2024

Mvurya recognized her unwavering commitment and pride in representing Kenya as a testament to her dedication and love for the game.

“She brought honor to our country and inspired many through her remarkable career. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and the entire sports fraternity. May Janet Wanja rest in eternal peace,” Mvurya condoled.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, described Wanja as a superstar who etched her name in eternal golden letters in the world of volleyball.

“You wore our national colours and commanded the volleyball court as Malkia Strikers setter, captain and later trainer with incredible grace, skill, beauty, dedication and brilliance. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, you were a breathtaking phenomenon as a setter,” Ababu eulogized.

You wore our national colours and commanded the volleyball court as Malkia Strikers setter, captain and later trainer with incredible grace, skill, beauty, dedication and brilliance. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, you were a breathtaking phenomenon as a setter. 20 years later, at… pic.twitter.com/rXiitc0jtK— Hon Ababu-Namwamba, EGH🇰🇪 (@AbabuNamwamba) December 27, 2024

Ababu added, “20 years later, at the Paris Olympics, you were immense as a trainer. I consider it a special honour to have worked with you twice as Sports Minister, in the grand coalition government and the current administration, respectively. Gallbladder cancer has robbed Kenya of a great daughter of our land. Rest well, LEGEND.” FKF deeply mourns the passing of Janet Wanja, a true sports icon whose passion and dedication inspired generations. Her legacy will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the entire sports fraternity. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/b2moi5c2H8— Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) December 27, 2024

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) under the new leadership of Hussein Mohammed also condoled with the family and volleyball fraternity.

“FKF deeply mourns the passing of Janet Wanja, a true sports icon whose passion and dedication inspired generations. Her legacy will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the entire sports fraternity. May her soul rest in peace,” FKF posted on its official X account.

At the same time, FKF deputy president Macdonald Mariga acknowledged Wanja’s impact in sports.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of former volleyball sensation Wanja,” Mariga, a former Harambee Stars midfielder and the only East African to win a UEFA Champions League title, mourned. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of former volleyball sensation Janet Wanja who has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer. Her impact on the sport will forever be remembered, may her soul find tranquility. 💔 pic.twitter.com/jS7XJGY2TK— Mariga Macdonald (@MarigaOfficial) December 27, 2024 Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the legendary Janet Wanja, a former volleyball star who has left us after battling cancer. Your legacy will forever be cherished. pic.twitter.com/5hQXugz3jK— Hussein Mohammed (@husseinmoha) December 27, 2024

Internal Security Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo celebrated Wanja recalling her as a volleyball icon who inspired countless young athletes with her unmatched talent and determination.

Omollo indicated that her loss is not just a blow to her family and friends but to the entire nation.

“In this moment of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May her legacy of courage and excellence continue to shine even in her absence,” said the PS.

Wanja was a long-time setter at the national women’s volleyball team, represented the country at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games and in her latest appointment, the former KCB and Kenya Pipeline player, served as the Malkia Strikers trainer.

Her last assignment with the national team was at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games where she oversaw Kenya’s improvement compared to the last Games in Tokyo 2021.

-By Mitchelle Akala –