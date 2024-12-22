Manchester United thrashed at home by Bournemouth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 22 – Manchester United were booed off as they suffered a three-goal home defeat by high-flying Bournemouth for the second year in a row as Ruben Amorim’s men lost for the third time in four Premier League games.

United will celebrate Christmas in 13th position after another below-par display that leaves them with just seven points from Amorim’s six games in charge.

In contrast, Bournemouth are fifth, which could be enough to qualify for a place in next season’s Champions League given the results of English clubs in European competition so far this season.

United never recovered from Dean Huijsen’s 29th-minute header as Bournemouth exploited the home side’s defensive weaknesses at set-pieces.

Justin Kliuvert sent Andre Onana the wrong way from the spot after the forward had been tripped by Noussair Mazroaui.

And two minutes later Antoine Semenyo was unmarked as he swept home Dango Ouattara’s cross after Kobbie Mainoo had given away possession inside his own half.

It was another sobering afternoon for United and Amorim, who for the third time omitted Marcus Rashford from his matchday squad.

Rashford was at Old Trafford to watch events unfold. On this evidence, United need Rashford back on top form – and a lot more else besides.

Man Utd’s set-piece shocker

It was noted that United practised defending set-pieces during the pre-match warm-up. Clearly the message is not getting through.

At the start of this month, they conceded two goals at Arsenal from corners.

Another followed in the match after, the home defeat by Nottingham Forest, while on Thursday, Tottenham skipper Son Hueng-min scored direct from a corner to confirm United’s EFL Cup elimination.

There was nothing particularly strategic about United’s latest set-piece calamity as Ryan Christie floated a free-kick to the near post after Tyrell Malacia had needlessly chopped down Adam Smith by the touchline when the ball was bouncing out of play.

Joshua Zirkzee was supposed to be marking Huijsen but the 19-year-old Spain youth international did not need to do too much to wriggle free and flick his header into the far corner.

At a time of redundancies and cost cutting at Old Trafford, the repeated failures in this facet of the game do not reflect well on United’s set-piece coach Carlos Fernandes.

United did have chances. On-loan Cherries goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Bruno Fernandes with an excellent first-half save after Huijsen had given the ball away inside his own half.

Substitute Leny Yoro was also denied late on, although by then the home side were merely looking for some kind of consolation.

While they knew there would be issues adapting to a new boss who would bring in a new formation, the new-manager bounce United had been hoping for from Amorim’s arrival has proved to be all too brief. Christmas will not be a comfortable one for the Portuguese.

Bournemouth’s European dream

‘Man Utd, it’s happened again’ was replaced by ‘we’re going on a European tour’ as the Bournemouth fans revelled in their latest Old Trafford triumph.

Last season, the success came as Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was still getting used to his new surroundings. There was something more permanent about this success.

There had been a feeling this kind of win was coming as Iraola’s side have carved our numerous chances in recent games without taking them.

After scoring one goal from 29 shots against West Ham on Monday, the stats were three from 10 this time around.

Once Huijsen had put the visitors ahead, Bournemouth had a measure of control and relied on their hosts to make mistakes, which they did with great frequency.

Evanilsen would have had an open goal had he not gone too wide when he skipped round Onana as he recklessly ran from his goal to the edge of the area.

Kluivert kept his cool to finish from the spot just after the hour after he had drawn Mazraoui into an ill-advised penalty-area lunge.

And Semenyo had the energy to keep running after Mainoo had presented him with possession and an opportunity to counter just two minutes later.

In Santa Barbara during the Cherries’ pre-season tour this summer, owner Bill Foley spoke optimistically about ‘little old Bournemouth’ qualifying for Europe. That dream is very much alive.