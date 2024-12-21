Motsepe: I am confident that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will host best CHAN ever

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Patrice Motsepe, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President has thrust a stamp of approval on Kenya successfully hosting next year’s delayed Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), despite fears that the country is lagging behind in the readiness of its facilities.

Motsepe, who spoke Friday afternoon after touring Kenya’s facilities set for the tournament, remained confident that the incomplete work will be done in the next few weeks.

“Huge gratitude to President Ruto (William) for the work he is doing. I have total confidence and trust in the commitment he has made to me and Africa and to CAF. Today is a manifestation that the trust and the faith that I have in him in well placed and there is enormous progress,” Motsepe said.

He added; “I am so proud of the corporation and commitment that the team of CAF experts have received from the LOC and the Minister. I leave Kenya with even more confidence and excitement that indeed there is huge progress. There will always be challenges, but the conclusion for me is that there is progress made in dealing with them. I am confident the next time I will be in Kenya is for the CHAN.”

“We are going to have the most successful CHAN in the history of this competition.” President William Ruto with CAF boss Patrice Motsepe. PHOTO/State House

Motsepe arrived in Nairobi Thursday night, had a meeting with new Football Kenya Federation boss Hussein Mohammed, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chaired by Nicholas Musonye as well as government representation.

On Friday, he toured the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and the Kasarani Annex before meeting President William Ruto at State House.

He then toured the Ulinzi Sports Complex and Police Sacco Stadium, both marked as training grounds, before concluding with Nyayo Stadium. CAF boss Patrice Motsepe and VP Seidou Mbombo Njoya inspecting the Kasarani Stadium

Although there is confidence in his statements that Kenya will host the tournament, there exists a little worry over the amount of work to be done before the tournament starts on February 1. Nyayo Stadium is said to have the most work to be done, with the floodlights yet to be erected and the dressing rooms a bit far off schedule.

Kasarani is said to be a bit better off as the playing surface is taking shape and is expected to be in top condition over the next two weeks.

Outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the government is committed to avail any funds and push any process to make every needed resource available. President William Ruto, CS Kipchumba Murkomen with FKF representatives and LOC chair Nick Musonye

“We agreed that things meant to be brought in by sea will be brought by air to have them here quick enough and we will avail all necessary resources to ensure we have this tournament successfully hosted,” Murkomen said, in what was his final tour of duty in the ministry.

President William Ruto is also said to have issued his own assurances, that Kenya is committed to speeding up work to get everything ready. Sources intimate that Kenya has been given a final date of January 20, 10 days before the opening game, to have everything ready.