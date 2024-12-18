Tusker coach Okere troubled by poor defensive record in hunt for FKF PL title - Capital Sports
Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere. PHOTO/Telecomasia.net

Football

Tusker coach Okere troubled by poor defensive record in hunt for FKF PL title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere says he is disturbed by his team’s poor defensive record, but has vowed the team’s target remains battling for the FKF Premier League title at the end of the season.

Tusker have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 18 goals in 12 matches. This is despite also having the league’s best scoring record of 23 goals.

Okere says this is an area the team wants to address moving forward, and adds it will be very crucial in their bid to hunt for the league title.

“Our target remains the same, to win the league. I believe we have the capability to do that if you look at how we are playing and the results we are getting. The players now know that they are in a big club and the demands are huge. We have to keep working hard and every game for us is like a final,” the tactician told Telecomasia.net.

Tusker bounced back from their midweek defeat to AFC Leopards by beating Bidco United 2-1 over the weekend. They face Posta Rangers in the final game of the year on Saturday, and Okere will look to lead the side to victory.

A win will potentially lift Tusker top of the standings, if leaders KCB fail to get maximum points.

