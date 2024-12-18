CAF president Motsepe set to visit Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in CHAN push

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Patrice Motsepe is expected in the country Friday morning to inspect progress of work ahead of next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Motsepe will start his East Africa Tour with Tanzania Thursday morning, before he flies to Kenya and finishes off with Uganda.

“During his visit, Dr Motsepe will meet Governments, Football Leadership and Local Organising Committees from the three countries. The schedule of activities and meetings includes visits to the stadiums and training sites that are currently undergoing renovations ahead of next year’s competition,” a statement from CAF reads.

There have been concerns around Kenya’s preparedness for the biennial competition with work at the Kasarani and Nyayo Stadia not up to speed with less than a month and a half before competition.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has however assured that the country will be ready for CHAN, in an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net.

“I want to assure CAF, and I want to assure Kenyans, that we will be ready to host CHAN. We are putting everything in place, we are burning the midnight oil and mobilizing all resources to ensure that we host CHAN next year. The government is committed to ensuring that this happens,” Murkomen told Telecomasia.

The tournament is scheduled to start February 1 running till 28th.