Cry for Help: Stakeholders worried for future of Mombasa Tong Il Moo Do Champs as government funding delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 15 – The fate of the Mombasa Open Tong Il Moo Do International Championships hangs in the balance as organisers continue their long wait for government funding to no avail.

According to Kenya Tong Il Moo Do Federation (KTMDF), the organisers of the event, a tussle between them and officials in the ministry of Sports is threatening the future of the annual competition.

“Our work to build the Federation for 37 years is being rubbished by a few individuals who have zero concern for sports and the youth,” the federation said in a statement.

The 12th edition of the global championships was set to start on Wednesday last week (December 11) with 35 countries, Iran, the Philippines, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Thailand, set to participate.

The federation warns that Kenya risks a hefty ban and fines from its parent, World Tong Il Moo Do Federation, if it fails to host this year’s competition.

This, from his perspective, will be a death knell to the sport in Kenya and the future of many talents whose lives have improved over the years.

He has appealed to President William Ruto to step in and help resolve the impasse to allow the championships to continue.

“Tong-IL Moo-Do members, young and old, feel their rights are violated, and we hope H.E. President William Ruto shall save the Sport from further mutilation by the detractors,” the federation said.

The competition was initially set for August this year but was postponed after government failure to provide funding.

Kenya are the defending champions, having clinched 46 gold, 54 silver and 93 bronze at last year’s competition at Aga Khan Hall.

The latest team to dock at the coast in readiness for the competition is Paraguay.