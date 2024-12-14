Cricket: Rain frustrates Australia and India in third Test - Capital Sports
Cricket: Rain frustrates Australia and India in third Test

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 14 – Rain meant only 13.2 overs were possible on the opening day of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.

Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney guided Australia to 28-0, with an lbw appeal by Akash Deep against the latter the only chance of note at the Gabba.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after Australia’s 10-wicket win in Adelaide last week.

India made two changes to their side from the second Test, with seamer Deep replacing Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja coming in for fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The only play came in two spells during the morning session, after India won the toss.

Play was abandoned just over an hour before the scheduled close.
Play will start at the earlier time of 09:50 (23:50 GMT) for the remainder of the match, with 98 overs scheduled each day, although more rain is forecast.

India must win at least two of the final three Tests to guarantee a place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Defending champions Australia will reach the final if they win two of the remaining Tests.

