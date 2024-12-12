Former Tusker defender Asike working with English Premier League side Brighton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Former Tusker FC defender Eugene Asike has landed a massive opportunity, working with English Premier League (EPL) side’s Strength and Conditioning coaches, as he pursues a degree in Sports Science from the Brighton University.

Asike, who left Tusker at the end of last season, has also signed a playing contract for a lower league side, Whitehawk FC. The side plays in the Isthmanian League.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, Asike has described his opportunity as a dream come true.

“It is a massive opportunity to be honest. I get to have sessions with the S&C coaches of Brighton FC, just to put what I have learnt into practice. Working with the coaches has been an eye opener for me and a huge learning curve, gaining valuable experience in the process. You get to learn how things are done in top professional clubs and this increases your knowledge and you appreciate the game more,” Asike told Telecomasia.

The two-time Premier League winner with Tusker is now eyeing transition from active football to his work in S&C, having already established his own company, Elevate Athletics, which works with several top sportsmen and celebrities in Kenya.

He however hopes he can keep playing with his new club, and isn’t thinking much about retirement, though he has already started preparing for it.

He says he so far loves the challenge of playing in England.

“It’s fast, physical and direct. I am loving the challenge so far and my aspiration is to get the team promoted, play many games as possible and player in the highest league in the country. It might be a challenge to fly all the way to the Premier League because of the restrictions around Kenya’s FIFA ranking, but who knows, if an opportunity arises I will be more than delighted,” Asike says.