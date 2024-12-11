Manager O’Neil to remain in charge at Wolves

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom, December 10 – Under-pressure Wolves boss Gary O’Neil retains the support of the club and will remain in charge despite the difficult situation they find themselves in.

There had been suggestions the 41-year-old’s job was in danger, with the Molineux club second from bottom of the Premier League.

Sources have told BBC Sport the club’s hierarchy do not view the head coach as the problem and are committed to supporting him.

That includes in next month’s transfer window, when Wolves will look to sign a centre-back.

There is a belief within Molineux the squad has the quality to climb away from danger and survive, despite just two wins from their 15 games this season, and the club remains calm having faced relegation battles before.

Wolves lost 2-1 at West Ham on Monday, their third straight defeat, and host Ipswich – who are 18th – on Saturday.

After the defeat at the London Stadium O’Neil said he was unconcerned about his future and pointed to how the club have sold £200m worth of talent in the past 18 months.

Wolves sold Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes in 2023 before banking almost £100m in the summer from the sales of Max Kilman to West Ham and Pedro Neto to Chelsea.

“I am not concerned,” O’Neil told BBC Sport when he was asked about his position.

“The club has been through an incredible transition since I came in.

“We’ve signed some players who will be really good for this club for the future, but we have lost an awful lot. It makes it harder.

“[Since I’ve been here] we have lost £200m worth of talent. We understand it will be tough. We will knuckle down and get going again.

“Whenever this journey ends with Wolves I’ll be proud of it.”

O’Neil has earned the loyalty of the players and has support in the dressing room despite their struggles, sources have told BBC Sport.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs and chairman Jeff Shi are also keeping their start in perspective, with O’Neil’s side having faced every team in the current top six in their opening eight games.

After hosting Ipswich, Wolves travel to Leicester on 22 December before facing Manchester United at Molineux on Boxing Day and Tottenham in north London on 29 December.

Analysis – O’Neil knows results must improve

There is no room for manoeuvre at Molineux and O’Neil still needs results.

Despite their winless opening 10 games Wolves were always close to getting results and they must now back up that promise with wins.

The measured perspective at the club has always been there, so while the difficult start and loss of defender Yerson Mosquera to a season-ending knee injury in September has left Wolves playing catch up, it was met with understanding.

O’Neil will take charge of Saturday’s visit of Ipswich but anything less than a win and questions about his future will continue, as would failure to take something against a resurgent Leicester a week later. Only points will stop the talk.

That challenge increases with games against Manchester United, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa through to February.

The club also needs to back him. There was not enough support in the summer and O’Neil needed defensive reinforcements which did not arrive.

January will, understandably, been crucial to Wolves’ survival hopes. Money remains tight but the club must find a way to give the manager the tools for survival.