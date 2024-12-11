Brewers eye AFC Leopards scalp, Gor hunt down Shabana in Machakos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – There will be several eye catching fixtures on Wednesday afternoon, in the FKF Premier League, with defending champions Gor Mahia hosting Shabana FC in Machakos, while in Nairobi, 12-time winners Tusker FC take on AFC Leopards at the Dandora Stadium.

Seven fixtures are lined up in the midweek menu, with Mathare United having faced Murang’a Seal Tuesday, the latter winning 2-0.

In Dandora, the on-form Tusker will look to pound more pressure on Ingwe, who have won only one of their last five matches. Tusker on the other hand, have won four matches on the trot.

Head coach Charles Okere who was recently confirmed as the team’s head coach after acting on interim when the season started, believes that despite Leopards’ struggles, they are in for a tough game in Dandora.

“They (Leopards) are a very good side with an experienced coach and we know that they will be a tough opponent. But we have prepared well as a team and we have confidence from the four wins we have had in a row. We have our focus sharp and we want to go out and give a good account,” the tactician said, speaking to the club’s media channels prior to the game.

He has been boosted with the availability of midfielder David Odoyo who has returned to full fitness following injury, but will still be without Naaman Balecho and Mike Oduor who are yet to hit the right frames, despite returning to training.

Leopards are in dire need of three points especially with their current run. Interim coach Fred Ambani saw the team pick a 1-0 win over Police FC, but last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Kakamega Homeboyz pegged them back.

Meanwhile in Machakos, Gor Mahia will look to bounce back to winning ways after last weekend’s defeat to Bidco United. Also on the interim leadership of Zedekiah Otieno, fourth placed Gor were on a three-match winning streak before Bidco fried them.

With two games in hand over leaders KCB, Gor will be keen to cash in all three points against Shabana, who have been equally on the rise.

Tore Bobe have won three of their last five, and last weekend beat FC Talanta 2-1. They will bounce in with the same confidence against K’Ogalo, a side they lost to home and away last season.

FKF PL Midweek fixtures:

FC Talanta vs Mara Sugar (1pm), Gor Mahia vs Shabana (4pm) – Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, Kariobangi Sharks vs Nairobi City Stars (1pm), AFC Leopards vs Tusker FC (4pm) – Dandora Stadium; Bidco United vs Police FC (1pm), Posta Rangers vs Kakamega Homeboyz (4pm) – SportPesa Arena, Murang’a; Ulinzi Stars vs Bandari FC – Kinoru Stadium, Meru.