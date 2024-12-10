Keita leaves Werder Bremen to join Ferencvaros - Capital Sports
Naby Keita in action for Werder Bremen. PHOTO/Goal

Keita leaves Werder Bremen to join Ferencvaros

BREMEN, Germany, December 10 – Guinea midfielder Naby Keita will leave Werder Bremen to join Hungarian club Ferencvaros on loan in January.

The 29-year-old has not played for Bremen since being suspended in April after refusing to travel with the German team for a game at Bayer Leverkusen.

“We are pleased to have found a solution, together with Naby and his agent,” said Clemens Fritz, Werder Bremen managing director for sport.

“For us, it was clear that Naby would not play for Werder again. As such, the loan deal is the right move both for us and for him. We wish Naby all the best in Hungary.”

Keita spent five seasons at Liverpool and helped the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

He left them to join Werder Bremen on a free transfer in June 2023 but made only five league appearances for the Bundesliga club, which included just one start.

Ferencvaros said, external the deal for Keita included an option to buy.

