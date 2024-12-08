Football messiah or false dawn? Crowded in-tray awaits Hussein Mohammed after winning FKF presidency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8 – A moment 12 years in the making, Hussein Mohammed finally landed his hands on the coveted prize that is the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency on Saturday evening.

The Extreme Sports CEO garnered 67 votes in a second round of polling in what was more of a coronation than a contest after two of his closest challengers – immediate former vice-president Doris Petra and ex-CEO Barry Otieno – conceded defeat.

As the vote counting in the second round continued – and as he passed the 50 per cent (45 votes) threshold for an outright win – his supporters cheered loudly and lifted him high in jubilation. FKF president Hussein Mohammed confers with his predecessor Nick Mwendwa at the Kasarani Gymnasium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Song and dance rent the air at the Kasarani Gymnasium as Mohammed finally took charge of Kenyan football – a job he first contested for in 2012 to no avail.

It has not been an easy journey to the apex of Kenyan football for the man who comes into office with a crowded in-tray of issues that he will have to solve.

Among them include the status of national men’s football team coach Engin Firat after Harambee Stars failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. FKF president Hussein Mohammed with ex-CEO Barry Otieno. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Various stakeholders, including Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, have indicated their desire for the Turk to exit his post.

However, Firat insists he has a valid contract with FKF and is looking forward to kickstarting preparations for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) after the festive break.

Talking about CHAN, fears are rife that the country could lose its hosting rights for the continental competition following sluggish renovations on the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya has until the end of the year to get both venues match-ready for the tournament, with Rwanda waiting in the wings as co-hosts.

The FKF Premier League is also a pale shadow of its former self when matches were aired by South African broadcaster Supersport and night games were a popular way for fans to wind up their day.

Also hoping for his midas touch is women’s football, especially the league that has struggled to attract sponsorships, making walkovers a norm rather than exception.

The new FKF supremo is only too aware of the huge weight of expectations upon his shoulder.

“I don’t have much to say today…I have articulated my manifesto and my vision to all of you, now it is time to implement it. We have no time…as Aisha (Fifa council member) has said, we need to work. I am committed to this process; I am committed to all of you,” he said.

Regarding Firat’s fate, Mohammed was careful not to make roadside declarations, promising that everything will become clearer as the days go by.

“I do not want to comment on the national team right now, it’s too early. I will deal with that later,” Mohammed said.

Fresh start for Kenyan football

One thing the president is unequivocal about is that it is the start of a new era of accountability and transparency in Kenyan football. FKF president Hussein Mohammed is congratulated by immediate former vice president Doris Petra. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“In our campaigns we were very clear that we want to change Kenyan football and the first place to start is governance. We must have the pillars of integrity transparency and accountability in how we deal with this federation, the delegates and the branches. I want to assure you that what we promised in our campaigns we will do…Kenyan football is in safe hands,” he said.

Mohammed is confident that with the three aforementioned pillars solidly in place, sponsors will soon be making a beeline for Kenyan football.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed shares a light moment with former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“The moment the corporate sponsors or the private sector see that you are above board or have a team that has credibility, the resources will flow. It is important to note that Extreme Sports became successful because of our governance structure and it is the same thing we want to apply at the federation,” he said.

With Kenyan football yearning for an injection of fresh and life-changing ideas, many stakeholders are hopeful that the Mohammed reign is just what the doctor ordered.

However, considering there have been many like him who have come before and promised heaven on earth, it only time will tell whether he is the messiah as far as Kenyan football is concerned.