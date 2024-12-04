FA will not charge Palace or Guehi over armband message

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 4 – The Football Association will not take formal action against Crystal Palace or club captain Marc Guehi after the defender again displayed a religious message on his kit.

The England centre-back was reminded about the FA’s regulations over religious messaging after writing “I love Jesus” on his rainbow captain’s armband for Saturday’s match against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Guehi ignored the reminder and displayed a ‘Jesus loves you’ message on his armband during Tuesday night’s win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The rainbow armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League’s LGBTQ+ inclusion initiative in association with the charity Stonewall. Team captains are encouraged but not required to wear one.

FA rules prohibit the “appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message”.

BBC Sport has been told the FA will not take any formal action against Guehi or Palace but it has once again reminded the club about regulations regarding messaging on kits.

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband in Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest or Tuesday night’s loss to Guehi’s Palace at Portman Road.

The club said his decision was because of his “religious beliefs”.