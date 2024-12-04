FA will not charge Palace or Guehi over armband message - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crystal Palace captain Marcus Guehi. PHOTO/CENTREGOALS X

English Premiership

FA will not charge Palace or Guehi over armband message

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 4 – The Football Association will not take formal action against Crystal Palace or club captain Marc Guehi after the defender again displayed a religious message on his kit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The England centre-back was reminded about the FA’s regulations over religious messaging after writing “I love Jesus” on his rainbow captain’s armband for Saturday’s match against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Guehi ignored the reminder and displayed a ‘Jesus loves you’ message on his armband during Tuesday night’s win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The rainbow armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League’s LGBTQ+ inclusion initiative in association with the charity Stonewall. Team captains are encouraged but not required to wear one.

FA rules prohibit the “appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message”.

BBC Sport has been told the FA will not take any formal action against Guehi or Palace but it has once again reminded the club about regulations regarding messaging on kits.

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband in Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest or Tuesday night’s loss to Guehi’s Palace at Portman Road.

The club said his decision was because of his “religious beliefs”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved