Tusker coach Okere wants more consistency from his boys

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Tusker FC coach Charles Okere says he is delighted with how well the team is picking up after their third successive victory, in a 3-1 beating of Murag’a Seal in their St Sebastian Park backyard over the weekend.

Speaking to the club’s social channels, Okere says he is delighted with how well the team is building in terms of understanding each other and getting the right synergy.

“I am really impressed with how we are building as a team. There is more understanding, there is more cohesion and we are seeing the fruits of the work we are putting in. I keep telling the players that we can achieve anything if we work hard,” the coach said.

He added; “We are not there yet. There is still more work to be done and we cannot afford to relax.”

Tusker had a tough start to the season, but back to back wins against City Stars, Mara Sugar and Murang’a have propelled them to third in the standings with 17 points.

Okere was named interim at the start of the season after Robert Matano’s contract wasn’t renewed. The club has now confirmed that the tactician will be in charge until the end of the season.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, club chairman Charles Gacheru affirmed that Okere would be in charge until the end of the season.

“There is nowhere he is going. He will be in charge of the team till the end of the season. Even the other coaching staff are not going anywhere. We have faith in them to steer the club to the top and we will give them all the necessary support they need,” Tusker FC’s chairman Charles Gacheru, told Telecomasia.net.

Tusker next face off with Mathare United and will be looking towards another three points to push into the top two.