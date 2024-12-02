Morsy did not wear rainbow armband because of 'religious beliefs' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ipswich's Sam Morsy. PHOTO/FOOTBALL TWEET X

English Premiership

Morsy did not wear rainbow armband because of ‘religious beliefs’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 2 – Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband during Saturday’s Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest because of “religious beliefs”, his club have said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Premier League clubs are showing their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by taking part in charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign between 29 November and 5 December.

However, Egypt international Morsy, 33, chose not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband in the 1-0 loss at Forest – and Ipswich also host Crystal Palace during the campaign on Tuesday.

Ipswich reiterated their commitment to “being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone” but added they respect the decision of midfielder Morsy.

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance,” Ipswich said in a statement on Monday.

“During this year’ campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved