Morsy did not wear rainbow armband because of ‘religious beliefs’

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 2 – Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband during Saturday’s Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest because of “religious beliefs”, his club have said.

Premier League clubs are showing their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by taking part in charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign between 29 November and 5 December.

However, Egypt international Morsy, 33, chose not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband in the 1-0 loss at Forest – and Ipswich also host Crystal Palace during the campaign on Tuesday.

Ipswich reiterated their commitment to “being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone” but added they respect the decision of midfielder Morsy.

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance,” Ipswich said in a statement on Monday.

“During this year’ campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs.”