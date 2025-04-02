Siwa determined to help Tanzania’s Kagera Sugar survive relegation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Kenyan midfielder Shaphan Siwa has already hit the ground running with his new club Kagera Sugar, and is looking forward to aid them in their battle to drag off the relegation zone.

Siwa, 27, was signed by Kagera from Kenyan side Tusker FC, after an impressive half season with the 13-time champions. In 15 games, Siwa had an impressive count of 12 assists and two goals to his name, averaging at least one goal contribution in every game.

His enviable form saw Kagera make the most advantage as he was out of contract, and offered a larger financial perk to lure him to Tanzania.

The midfielder spoke exclusively to Telecomasia.net from Bukoba, explaining his desire and ambition, and his confidence that the Juma Kaseja-coached side will still play top flight football next season.

“I am very much confident. Not just me, but the entire team is confident that we will get off that zone. The gap is still very much within our reach and we just need to win the next three or so matches and we will be squarely up for it. It is not an ideal situation to be in for any player but that is a challenge we have embraced and are working hard to get over,” Siwa said.

The forward scored his first ever goal in Tanzania during their last league match against Pamba Jiji FC, home to fellow Kenyans Christopher Oruchum and Mathew Tegisi.

“It was honestly an amazing feeling because I had really worked for it. It meant much more because it was an important goal for the team looking at how much the three points from that game meant for us. It took us out of the red zone and into the play-off position. The most important thing for me was winning as a team and the goal came as a bonus,” Siwa told Telecomasia of his first goal in Tanzania.