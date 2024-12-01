FKF’s Doris Petra’s Vision for Women’s Football

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – With the national Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Elections around the corner, presidential candidate Doris Petra will be banking of her administration’s priority it has given women football.

Speaking on Sunday, Petra, who has served as Nick Mwendwa’s deputy in the current regime said they have transformed women’s football from virtually no recognition to a vibrant game.

“I am proud to say that we now have over 20 women players playing at international level abroad, along with numerous trained female coaches reaching the highest levels of the game,” Petra affirmed.

She added, “Our goal is to further improve the success of women’s football by actively involving more women in the sport.”

Petra, a seasoned football administrator, is vying for the top seat with Mwendwa as her deputy and will battle it out with Hussein Mohammed, former FKF CEO Barry Otieno, Kakamega Homeboyz boss Clephas Shimanyula.

Others are former footballer Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino, Gor Mahia Secretary General Sammy Ocholla, former Nyanza NEC member Tom Alila and current Nairobi NEC member Chris Amimo.