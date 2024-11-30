Kick of hope end Kamaliza dreams as Baghdad bomb Kariobangi in Sakaja Super Cup Sub County Finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Home side Baghdad FC from Dandora are the winners of the Sakaja Super Cup Embakasi North Sub-County after they secured an emphatic 4- 0 win over Kariobangi Blackstars at the Dandora stadium Saturday.

Kick of hope put up a brilliant comeback as they made mincemeat out of Mbotela Kamaliza to win the Makadara sub county finals in the other encounter played at the same venue as Dandora stadium witnessed three straight sub county finals on the first day of sub county finals.

In the first encounter of the day, Baghdad was in a class of their own as they dimmed Kariobangi Blackstars in a lopsided encounter.

Brian Ndegwa opened the tally for Baghdad with a low strike in the 30th minute beating Kariobangi Blackstars custodian David Mwangi.

The Dandora side went on rampage again as captain Edwin Onyango added a second goal in the 37th minute before Joshua Macharia made it three goals for Baghdad in the 48th minute.

Joseph Onyango added his name to the score sheet with a clinical finish in the 66th minute.

In the second match of the day, Mbotela Kamaliza started on a high note as Fidel Otieno beat Kick of hope keeper Peterson Odhiambo in the 2nd minute of play.

However poor coordination between the goalkeeper and defenders cost Mbotela Kamaliza gifting Kick of hope talisman Garrett Omondi with an empty post to put the teams level.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pius Sammy and Elvis Onyango added two more goals for Kick of hope in the 31st and 41st minutes as the Musa Otieno led academy boys dominated proceedings with Kamaliza goalkeeper Eugine Otieno being forced to work extra hard to keep a more decent score sheet.

In the third fixture played at Dandora stadium, Kamukunji sub county finalists Shauri Moyo United claimed a 8-7 victory over Kiambiu Warriors after settling for a goalless draw in a well-balanced match that saw both teams manage eight attempts on goal in the first half but headed into the break in a tie.

Kiambiu came into the second half hungrier of goals as Shauri Moyo put in extra work to maintain a clean sheet but both keepers made saves to end the match in a barren draw and head to post match penalties.

Newly elected Football Kenya Federation Nairobi East secretary general Curtis Saiti noted that the tournament has seen success as it continues to offer a platform to young talent to showcase their talent.

“This has been a good tournament. Very well organized and as you see, the players getting an opportunity are the youth. For instance, kick off to hope is a youth academy and Baghdad have very young players so the tournament is growing talent across Nairobi. We have been fortunate no player has picked any serious injuries and the young players are looking at a realistic chance to develop their talent,” Curtis said.

The newly elected FKF Nairobi East secretary exuded confidence that with the new leadership in the federation working with the Sakaja Foundation in organizing the tournament, growth across all Nairobi sub counties will be reached.

Winners in every sub county received a prize money of Ksh 100,000 while the sub county runners up received Ksh. 50,000.

Both finalists at every sub county will now advance to the Nairobi East and Nairobi West regional competitions before the grand finale that will be played between the East and West winners for the Ksh 3 million grand cash prize.