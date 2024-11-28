Vipingo Ridge hosts FIM Africa CAC season-ender

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – For those who savour the adrenaline of motorsports, Vipingo Ridge is now home to 2 kilometres of dirt racetrack for motorbikes, buggies and quad bikes to race around.

And on the weekend of December 14-15, Vipingo will play host to the second and final round of the prestigious FIM Africa Central Motocross Challenge (CAC) handing regional riders a taste of sea-level racing.

Vipingo Ridge (Africa’s only PGA golf course) is synonyms with the iconic Ladies European Tour (LET) Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship and PGA Academy, but in mid-December, spectators will savor exhilarating displays of motorbike artistry.

With epic jumps and a myriad of twists and turns, the CAC season-closer will be a fun and fantastic challenge for every rider at any classs.

The event will also count towards the nineth and final round of the Kenya National Motocross Championship; featuring riders from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Ugandan riders showcased their prowess in leg 1 of the FIM Africa event in March at E-villas in Kalisizo Town Council in Kyotera District and it will be interesting to see how this longstanding rivalry pans out in the sandyracetrack.

Uganda won CAC 1 with a cumulative total of 1540 points against Kenya’s179.

Regardless of round 1 standings, the good-humoured rivalry between Kenya and Uganda will definitely add the much-needed needed zest to the two-leg regional seties.

The CAC showpiece is the equivalent of “Elgon Cup” in rugby and “Victoria Cup” in Golf, where the rivalry between the two East African nations is always a sight for sore eyes!

Having already travesed the season-opening high-altitude leg in Uganda, the forthcoming CAC in the North Coast of Kenya presents diverse and scintillating racing opportunities for the riders and specttors alike, at sea level.

Fortune Emmanuel Ssentamu, Ashim Sserwadda, Isima Mukiibi, Wazir Al-Muzahim Ali Omar are amongst those expected to represent Uganda at MX1.

Apollo Mbuki, Captain of Team Kenya in Morocco, will represent his country at MX1.

Ugandans are enjoying top form at the present, having alearedy outpaced their Kenyan race adversaries during the 2024 Motocross of African Nations (MxOAN) in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Motocross Cranes (who are also the defending CAC Champions) showcased remarkable speed and teamwork at the 2024 FIM Africa MXOAN in Morocco, bringing home the silver!

Led by captain Stav Asiimwe Orland, who powered through to gold in the MX2 class, Uganda amassed an impressive 479 points as Kenya settled for fifth overall.

Marrakech was a fantastic outing for Kenya who were picked as hosts of the MXOAN 2025.

The 2024 MXOAN was attended by 12 African countries pitting best of the African MX riders against each other.

Team Kenya’s 50cc and 65cc teams took the overall third country positions with some sterling individual performances from the young ladies: Chiara Hatanga and Jematia Kangongo taking 2nd and 3rd place respectively in the 50cc ladies class.

Atete Benzinge attested to her riding antics as the top senior lady rider in the East Africa region with a third place podium finish in the WMX senior ladies class.

The eyeballs of the region will now turn to Kenya which has been nominated to host the 2025 MXOAN.

The MXOAN is FIM Africa’s most prestigious motocross event in its vast continental calendar and next year’s showpiece will bring together 18 African countries to compete in the East Africa nation.