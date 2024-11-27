Leopards’ dry spell continues with defeat to Shabana in rain-drenched fixture

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 27 – Brian Michira scored a quickfire double as Shabana beat AFC Leopards 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Gusii Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Michira got the first in the 33rd minute via a bullet header off a cross from Matthew Tegisi on the right flank.

The goal spurred the home team who poured forward in search of another and were duly rewarded four minutes later.

Justin Omwandho got the better of Ingwe left back Vincent Mahiga Jr to square the ball into the box for Michira who slotted it past Humphrey Katasi into the net.

The goal stirred the Tore Bobe faithful into a frenzy as Leopards coach Thomas Trucha stood dumbfounded on the touchline – staring at another dry spell in the league.

However, the felines managed to gain their composure and were soon camping in their opponents’ half.

A mix-up between Shabana skipper George Orako and his keeper Stephen Ochieng, allowed Bonface Munyendo to intercept the former’s back pass and pull one back for Ingwe.

The second half was interrupted by a huge downpour, which called for a temporary halt to proceedings.

There were not much chances worth of note and the stadium erupted at jubilation as Shabana collected their third consecutive win in the league.

For Ingwe, the defeat is their fourth in eight matches and puts pressure on Trucha who has attracted the ire of the club’s fans on numerous occasions this season.

Sharks in unfamiliar waters

At the Ukunda Showground in Kwale, Bandari FC beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0.

The dockers took the lead in the 29th minute when Sharks skipper Ian Karani turned the ball into his own net.

Beja Nyamawi then assured the three points for the hosts with the second in the 53rd minute courtesy of an assist by Michael Apudo.

At the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a, Posta Rangers earned their second win of the season, beating Bidco FC 3-1.

Clinton Asiaga put Bidco in the lead after five minutes, after being fed through by Simon Munala.

However, the mailmen equalised via Lewis Shivachi in the 30th minute and completed his brace in the 49th minute after a goalkeeping error by Daniel Odiwuor.

Former Tusker FC player Shami Kibwana then secured all the three points with the third in the 75th minute, after capitalising on a defensive error.

Elsewhere, Clinton Machaka scored in the 36th minute as Talanta beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0.

At the Dandora Stadium, Nairobi City Stars beat Mathare United 1-0 thanks to Kelvin Etemesi’s strike in the 47th minute.