Which way Mashemeji Derby? Kenya’s biggest football match in limbo for lack of a venue

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 20 – The fate of Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia hangs in the balance following failure to secure a suitable venue for Kenya’s — traditionally — biggest match.

Reports indicate that Sports Kenya has not authorised the use of the Nyayo National Stadium due to ongoing renovations at the venue in readiness for next year’s Africa Nations Championships, which the country is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Leopards, the home team for the tie, had earmarked the 35,000-capacity stadium but are now facing a race against time to secure an alternative.

According to a source who attended a pre-match meeting between the two sides, the derby hangs in limbo even as options become thinner by the day.

One of the venues that had been suggested was the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu but that was flatly rejected by Ingwe who do not want to host the derby in a hostile territory from where their opponents draw the bulk of their fans.

The latest dilemma typifies the headache presently facing Kenyan football, and the sports industry as a whole: lack of world class pitches.

Apart from Nyayo Stadium, the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani is also under renovations ahead of CHAN.

Majority of the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League matches in Nairobi have been staged at the Dandora Stadium, Police Sacco Stadium and the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

However, the security measures it would require to successfully host a match of the Mashemeji Derby calibre have ruled out the aforementioned as options.

Last chance salon

Both teams are looking to resuscitate their dwindling fortunes this season following a recent run of poor results.

Gor coach Leo Neiva was shown the door after a four-match winless run that attracted the ire of their vociferous fans, who made their frustrations known in their 2-2 draw against Murang’a Seal and 2-0 loss to Bandari FC.

Ingwe have also not fared better; surviving by the skin of their teeth in their last match against Mara Sugar where Sydney Lokale’s header salvaged a point for them.

Coach Thomas Trucha is a man living on borrowed time although he has remained defiant and confident of reversing their flailing fortunes.