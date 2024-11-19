Mashemeji Derby: Gor skipper Otieno eager to appease fans after bad run of results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 19 – Gor Mahia skipper Philemon Otieno says they are going for nothing short of victory at Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards.

Otieno says they are determined to come away from the tie with maximum points and have been preparing well for the same.

“Well, it is a big game for us as a team and even as a country. We are very ready as a team and the preparations have been going on well. We are looking forward to the match on Sunday. The mood in the camp is okay and we are doing all we can to get a positive result,” the right back said.

Indeed, nothing short of victory over their arch-rivals will appease the unforgiving K’Ogalo army who have been starved of joy in the last four matches.

The record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions lost 2-0 to Bandari FC in their last match, leaving them slumped in 12th with eight points.

The loss only served to add insult to injury for the fanbase, some of who unleashed their wrath in the aftermath of that tie at the Ukunda Showground at which point police were forced to intervene.

Heartbreaks and headaches

The recent heartbreaks and headaches notwithstanding, Otieno has appealed to fans to turn up in numbers and propel them to victory.

He promises that they will be in for a treat come Sunday.

“We have been training very hard to get a positive result come Sunday. I just want them to be patient with us and to turn up in their numbers,” the skipper said.

Echoing his sentiments, custodian Gad Matthews who reiterates they are eager to reverse the bad run of results.

“Come November 24th (Sunday), we expect the fans to be there. We expect to turn the tables…I know we have had a bad run. We are going for a win. The mood is good; the players are quite psyched up, unlike before. Everyone is ready to play and the morale is high. We ask the fans to be calm,” Matthews said.

Former fullback Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno will be in the dugout for the match following K’Ogalo’s dismissal of head coach Leonardo Neiva last week.

The last match between the two sides in April ended 1-0 in favour of the Green Army, courtesy of Austin Odhiambo, following a howler by Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jnr.