Chelsea condemn homophobic abuse of Kerr and Mewis - Capital Sports
Sam Kerr has more than 100 appearances for Australia

Football

Chelsea condemn homophobic abuse of Kerr and Mewis

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19 – Chelsea have condemned the “unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments” aimed at Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis after the couple said they are expecting a baby.

On Monday, Chelsea striker Kerr announced the pregnancy of her partner, West Ham midfielder Mewis, on her Instagram account.

The post contained photographs of the couple with the caption: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!”

On Tuesday, Chelsea addressed homophobic comments left on the post.

“Chelsea Football Club is aware of recent unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments published across various social media platforms,” the club said.

“There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters.

“We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities.”

When asked about the incident during a media conference on Tuesday, England manager Sarina Wiegman said: “It is very, very disappointing. I’m really happy for them. They look really happy and I hope it all goes well.”

Chelsea Pride, an LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, condemned the comments via X.

“It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity,” it said.

