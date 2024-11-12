Rogers called into England squad as eight pull out

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12 – Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has been called up to England’s squad for November’s Nations League internationals after eight players withdrew through injury.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite along with Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford have also been added to interim boss Lee Carsley’s squad.

Chelsea pair Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer, Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, Manchester City midfielders Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale have all pulled out.

England face Greece on 14 November and the Republic of Ireland on 17 November.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold was forced off injured after 25 minutes in Saturday’s win against Villa.

Winger Saka limped off the pitch late in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, while Rice also suffered an injury in the same match and was taken off in the 71st minute.

Grealish has not played for Manchester City since 20 October but was still named in the England squad by Carsley, a decision City boss Pep Guardiola criticised.

Ramsdale is reportedly set for a spell on the sidelines with a suspected fractured finger sustained in Southampton’s clash against Wolves last weekend.

The reasons for the unavailability of Foden, Palmer and Colwill – who all played 90 minutes for their clubs at the weekend – have yet to be clarified.

Rogers, meanwhile, had been due to play for England Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad for the first time on the back of an impressive start to the season for Villa.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in 11 games for Unai Emery’s side so far.

The squad is Carsley’s final one as interim manager before Thomas Tuchel takes charge on a full-time basis in January 2025.