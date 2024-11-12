Court Lifts FKF Elections Stay Orders - Capital Sports
FKF Electoral Board chairman Hesbon Owilla. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Court Lifts FKF Elections Stay Orders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) County Elections are now slated to be held on Thursday, November 14 after High Court lifted the stay orders Tuesday.

FKF Electoral Board Chairman Hesbon Owilla in a statement confirmed they have been given the green-light following an injunction issued by a Kitui Court on the eve of the initial elections date (November 9).

“Following the hearing today, we are pleased to inform you that the stay orders have been lifted. The Football Kenya Federation Elections will now take place on the 14th November 2024,” the FKF Electoral Board Chair stated.

He added, “Please be assured that we remain unwavering committed to overseeing an election process that is free, fair, transparent, credible, and verifiable in all respects.”

